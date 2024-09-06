Save $600 off the 34-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved PC monitor for a new low price of $699.99

If you want to get an OLED monitor for your gaming PC rig, LG has been offering some of its UltraGear products lately at temporary low prices. Today, you can get a 34-inch LG OLED monitor for huge savings and a new low price for a limited time.

The 34-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming PC monitor is now available at Amazon for a new low price of $699.99. That's a big $600 price cut from the monitor's $1,299.99 MSRP.

The monitor has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an 800R curved screen so you can get more immersed while playing PC games. The monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. That will allow gamers to experience less ghosting on screen and a reduction in motion blur on the display.

The monitor also has support for both Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro graphics technology. Both offer gamers less graphical tearing and stuttering when playing high-end pC games.

The OLED display on this LG UltraGear monitor supports DisplayHDR True Black 400 for deep blacks and rich colors on the screen. You also get two HDMI ports, two USB ports and a DisplayPort for connecting your gaming PC desktop or notebook, or your keyboard and mouse.

