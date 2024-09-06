Samsung's impressive Q80D 4K 2024 QLED TV with Dolby Atmos gets massive $500 discount

Samsung launched its Q80D series Quantum Dot QLED TV earlier this year. As always, there are several size variants of the model, and the 65-inch one is currently at its lowest price after receiving a massive $500 slash off its MSRP (buying link towards the end of the article).

The Q80D is an impressive specimen as most reviewers have expressed that it provides good value for money while also delivering excellent picture quality. While many may not care, the sound output of the TV is also decent with its 40 watt RMS output.

For those not familiar with QLEDs and how they work, the Quantum Dot technology is based on "nanoparticles," and they help LCDs produce 100% color volume for brighter and more accurate colors.

The key specs of the Samsung Q80D are given below:

Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

HDR (High Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR +

HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma): Yes

HDR10+: Yes (ADAPTIVE/ GAMING)

Picture Engine: NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor

Motion Technology: Motion Xcelerator 120Hz

4K AI Upscaling

VRR: Yes

Micro Dimming: Supreme UHD Dimming

Dolby Atmos: Yes

Dolby Decoder: MS12 2ch

Object Tracking Sound: OTS Lite

Auto Game Mode (ALLM): Yes

Dynamic Black EQ: Yes

Super Ultra Wide Game View: Yes

FreeSync Premium Pro

HGiG

HDMI: 4

HDMI Audio Return Channel: eARC

HDMI Maximum Input Rate: 4K 120Hz (for HDMI 1/2/3/4)

USB: 2 x USB-A

Ethernet (LAN): 1

Digital Audio Out (Optical): 1

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.2

Get the Samsung 65-inch Q80D QLED TV at the link below:

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80D Series Quantum HDR+ Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Direct Full Array, Motion Xcelerator, Alexa Built-in (QN65Q80DAF / QN65Q80DAFXZA, 2024 Model): $1099.46 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $1599)

If these do not interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.