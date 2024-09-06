Samsung's impressive Q80D 4K 2024 QLED TV with Dolby Atmos gets massive $500 discount

Samsung launched its Q80D series Quantum Dot QLED TV earlier this year. As always, there are several size variants of the model, and the 65-inch one is currently at its lowest price after receiving a massive $500 slash off its MSRP (buying link towards the end of the article).
The Q80D is an impressive specimen as most reviewers have expressed that it provides good value for money while also delivering excellent picture quality. While many may not care, the sound output of the TV is also decent with its 40 watt RMS output.
For those not familiar with QLEDs and how they work, the Quantum Dot technology is based on "nanoparticles," and they help LCDs produce 100% color volume for brighter and more accurate colors.
The key specs of the Samsung Q80D are given below:
- Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160)
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- HDR (High Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR +
- HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma): Yes
- HDR10+: Yes (ADAPTIVE/ GAMING)
- Picture Engine: NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor
- Motion Technology: Motion Xcelerator 120Hz
- 4K AI Upscaling
- VRR: Yes
- Micro Dimming: Supreme UHD Dimming
- Dolby Atmos: Yes
- Dolby Decoder: MS12 2ch
- Object Tracking Sound: OTS Lite
-
Auto Game Mode (ALLM): Yes
-
Dynamic Black EQ: Yes
-
Super Ultra Wide Game View: Yes
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
HGiG
-
HDMI: 4
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel: eARC
-
HDMI Maximum Input Rate: 4K 120Hz (for HDMI 1/2/3/4)
-
USB: 2 x USB-A
-
Ethernet (LAN): 1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical): 1
-
Wi-Fi 5
-
Bluetooth 5.2
Get the Samsung 65-inch Q80D QLED TV at the link below:
-
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80D Series Quantum HDR+ Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Direct Full Array, Motion Xcelerator, Alexa Built-in (QN65Q80DAF / QN65Q80DAFXZA, 2024 Model): $1099.46 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $1599)
