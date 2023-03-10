Save 25% on Xbox Wireless Controllers in different colors

Microsoft's third-generation Xbox Wireless Controllers are now available with a significant discount on Amazon. You can snag the controller in several color combinations at a price reduced by 25% or as little as $49.

The Xbox Wireless Controller (unveiled alongside the Xbox Series X) features a USB-C port, improved texturized grip, better triggers, a dedicated sharing button for screenshots and video recordings, and a redesigned D-pad. The gamepad requires two AA buttons (included) or a USB-C cable.

You can connect Microsoft's latest controller to many devices, such as Windows 10 and 11 PCs, Xbox consoles, Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, and more. Besides, the gamepad supports two profiles for seamless switching between Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth devices.

Here are the variants available on sale:

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.