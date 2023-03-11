Weekend PC Game Deals: Warhammer specials, Choice bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble brought along two game bundles this week, and from the duo, we will be checking out the new Choice selection first. As usual, eight games are a part of this monthly promotion.

The March 2023 Choice bundle selection gets you Biomutant, Jurassic World Evolution, Edge of Eternity, Hero's Hour, Rogue Lords, Demon Turf, Golden Light, and Monster Crown, all for $11.99.

At the same time, the store also began offering the Humble Heroines collection, which brings Control Ultimate Edition, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Sable, Praey for the Gods, Syberia: The World Before, Batora: Lost Haven, Dreamscaper, and Call of the Sea. The single-tier bundle costs $15. Keep in mind though that one of its games is a freebie this week, as you will see next.

Epic Games Store's freebie of the week is a copy of Call of the Sea, an indie game that was released in 2020 by developer Out of the Blue.



The puzzle adventure title drops you into the shoes of Norah, a woman searching for a lost expedition that included her husband. The trail leads you to an otherworldly tropical island with plenty of ancient and mystical mysteries to uncover.

This Call of the Sea giveaway is set to last until March 16, which is when Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War will drop in as the next freebie. Epic has also confirmed that these weekly giveaway promotions will continue through 2023.

Free Events

If you're looking to try out some new games without needing to put down any cash, the free events space this weekend is the place to be.

Kicking things off is a couple of common free event appearances, with Ubisoft's tactical shooter Rainbow 6 Siege and the 4vs1 multiplayer asymmetrical survival game Dead by Daylight. The city-building and management survival game Frostpunk is also a part of free events this weekend, tasking you with saving the last city on earth from the incoming frost waves.

Lastly, joining those are two Warhammer universe games. The four-player cooperative title by Fatshark, Vermintide 2, and Creative Assembly's latest strategy entry Total War Warhammer 3 are both free-to-play this weekend too.

Big Deals

Capcom publisher deals, Warhammer franchise specials, anniversary celebration discounts for famous hits, and more populate our big deals list this weekend. Keep in mind though that the Steam Spring Sale is kicking off next week, so have some wallet left over for that too:

DRM-free Goodness

The GOG store has put up DRM-free sales for games with time loop elements and female protagonists. Find those and more in our highlights list:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

