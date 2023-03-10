GM wants to replace your car manuals with ChatGPT

General Motors (GM) is looking to use ChatGPT in its cars to replace manuals and help users with other things, according to a report from Reuters. Unlike ChatGPT which you interact with via a keyboard, Semafor says GM is looking to make the in-car AI voice activated. GM will develop the AI as part of its collaboration with Microsoft and will use the latter’s Azure cloud service.

Discussing the effort, a GM spokesperson said:

“This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies.”

For the people out there who don’t know too much about GM, the brands that come under its umbrella include Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC. Cars that release with this feature in the future could explain to you how to change a tire if yours is punctured or you could ask the AI what the light flashing on your dashboard means and whether you need to pull over or if it's safe to continue driving. Apparently, it may even be able to book car-related appointments at a repair shop.

One big detail that GM has so far refused to share is what it will name its artificial intelligence system. We’ll probably hear about this in leaks or when the company is finally ready to show off the feature at an event.

Source: Semafor via Reuters