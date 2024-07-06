Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Galaxy Tab A9 64GB reaches lowest-ever price, 128GB reaches previous low

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 64GB has reached a new low price of just £129, down 24% from its recommended retail price of £169. The larger 128GB version has also returned to its previous and lowest price of £169, 19% down from £209. They are available in a selection of colours including Graphite, Navy, and Silver.

The main difference between the 64GB and 128GB versions is the amount of RAM they come with, the lower-end model includes just 4GB of RAM which some might find too constraining, the 128GB version, however, comes with an ample 8GB of RAM.

Here are some more of the tablet's features:

  • Contemporary style, captivating display: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features a sleek metal body in Graphite, Silver, and Navy, Complemented by a large, bright display for immersive entertainment, even in bright conditions
  • Surround yourself with rich audio: Experience an enveloping soundscape with Galaxy Tab A9 speakers, providing remarkable clarity and depth for your movie and music enjoyment
  • Store more of what you love: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offers up to 4GB/8GB RAM to ensure less lag while multitasking, Built-in 64GB/128GB storage (expandable to 1TB) saves all your hi-res files, Store more and delete less
  • Divide screen, multiply your productivity: Galaxy Tab A9 lets you split the screen into two sections for efficient multitasking, Sketch, view visuals, and video chat with two apps open simultaneously, no need to close any
  • Secure your peace of mind: Safeguard your information, Secure Folder stores important data, Privacy Dashboard lets you monitor the overall security status of your device, Enjoy a worry-free Samsung Galaxy experience without security issues

This product has a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 overall based on 535 ratings meaning that people liked the tablet. People like its quality, performance, ease of use, value, image quality, and battery life.

If you decide to buy, it'll be dispatched and sold by Amazon. if you don't like the product it's returnable within 30 days of receipt.

This Amazon deal is U.K. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.
