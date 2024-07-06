Amazon deal: Sony Bar 9 / 8 Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X soundbars are at great prices

The great sound regular readers of Neowin are probably aware of the recent audio system-related deals we have been covering. These have included several AV receivers (AVRs), including the excellent Marantz SR8015 11.2 channel AVR, which is still on sale. Outside of those, we have also covered high-end HTIB sound bar models like the Nakamichi Dragon and the Nakamichi Shockwafe. For those who are not looking for a home cinema experience and instead want something for listening to loud music or partying at a fraction of that price, consider the Pyle 4-piece mini HiFi for $360.

Similar to the Nakamichi systems linked above, many people nowadays look at soundbar systems with wireless subwoofers as they are easy to set up, take up less space and sound quite decent. Likewise, LG's newly released S95TR and S90TR have already received price cuts with the former (the flagship) now selling for under $1000.

Sony's Bar 9 and Bar 8, which are also freshly released models have received their own price cuts. The two soundbars are currently on sale for their lowest prices (buying links under the specs and feature list below).

These Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers also pack IMAX Enhanced, which is something not many others at this budget carry. The drawback though is that you do not get a wireless subwoofer with this thing, so you will have to add one later.

While the Bar 9 comes with 13 drivers in total and two pairs of passive radiators for some oomph in the bass, the Bar 8 has 11 drivers as it lacks the two beam tweeters that are on the Bar 9. It also does not have passive radiators which means the bass will clearly be less bassy.

Sony Bravia Bar 9 Sony Bravia Bar 8

The feature-set of the two models are identical and hence we only list them once below:

AMPLIFIER TYPE: Digital Amplifier,S-Master HX

Bluetooth® version: 5.2

NUMBER OF INPUT/OUTPUT:

Input / Output: 1 / 1 (eARC / ARC)

HDMI INPUT Dolby Digital,Dolby Digital Plus,Dolby TrueHD,Dolby Dual mono,DTS,DTS HD High Resolution Audio,DTS HD Master Audio,DTS ES,DTS 96 / 24,DTS: X,IMAX ENHANCED23,LPCM: 2ch / 5.1ch / 7.1ch,360 Reality Audio

HDMI EARC Dolby Digital,Dolby Digital Plus,Dolby TrueHD,Dolby Atmos,Dolby Dual mono,DTS,DTS HD High Resolution Audio,DTS HD Master Audio,DTS ES,DTS 96 / 24,DTS: X,IMAX ENHANCED23,LPCM: 192kHz / 24bit

BLUETOOTH® COMMUNICATION (RECEIVER) AAC,SBC,LDAC



Get the Sony Bar 9 and Bar 8 at the links below:

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 Sound Bar Surround Sound Home Theater with 13 Speakers, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI 2.1 and Supports Spotify Connect/Apple AirPlay (HT-A9000) (585 watt amplifier): $1198.00 (Amazon US) (Original MSRP: $1399.99)

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 Sound Bar Surround Sound Home Theater with 11 speakers, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI 2.1 and supports Spotify Connect/Apple AirPlay (HT-A8000): (495 watt amplifier) $749.99 (Amazon US) (Original MSRP: $999.99)

If these do not interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed.

