COOAU D20 Dual Dash Cam reaches new all-time low price on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the COOAU D20 Dual Dash Cam at its lowest price yet so, grab it for yourself while its still in stock. The D20 features a front camera with a resolution of 2560 x 1440P at 30fps, providing clear and detailed footage. The camera offers a 170° viewing angle for the front and a 150° viewing angle for the interior, making it an ideal choice for drivers who need reliable video evidence.

Equipped with 4 IR lights and an F1.8 aperture, the interior camera delivers exceptional night vision, even in low-light conditions. The IR lights can be turned off to disable the black and white night mode. The front camera's F1.8 6-glass lens and WDR video system ensure balanced light and dark areas, providing colour-rich footage.

Furthermore, the built-in GPS tracks driving speed as well as the route, speed, and location, which is essential for providing evidence in the event of an accident. The COOAU D20 also promises 24-hour protection with its built-in adjustable G-sensor, which locks collision videos during driving.

In parking mode, the camera automatically records and locks videos if it detects any vibration or collision. However, please note that parking mode requires the ACC hardwire kit with a Micro USB interface, which is not included in this deal.

Its super capacitor is designed to withstand temperatures from -4°F to 158°F, preventing overheating and explosion, ensuring durability. Moreover, this dash cam supports loop recording and works with Class 10 or higher micro SD cards up to 256GB.

In addition, COOAU offers COOAUDash app, designed to enhance user experience. With WiFi connectivity, the dash cam connects to the app, allowing users to view, record, download, and share videos directly from their phone without needing to transfer their memory card to a computer.

For further peace of mind, the company provides a 2-year warranty and lifetime technical support.

COOAU D20 Dual Dash Cam (2.5K+1080P, Dash Cam Front and Inside, Built-in GPS and WiFi, Dash Camera for Cars, Perfect for Uber and Taxi Drivers, Night Vision, Accident Record, 24Hr Parking Mode): $125.99 - $30 Coupon = $95.99 (Amazon US)

