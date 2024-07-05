The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2023) hits lowest price with Prime

If you're in the US and would like to buy the 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2023), you can get it at its lowest-ever price of $84.99 with Prime membership. If you don't have Prime, you can always activate a trial to get this deal.

Buy the 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2023) for just $84.99 (53% off) - Black, Lilac, Ocean

At such a low price, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is not the most highly powered tablet on the market but based on the rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, it certainly seems to be liked among customers.

This model comes with an 8-core processor that is 25% faster than the previous generation. One choke point, though, is that the tablet comes with just 3GB of RAM which could cause some lag if used for heavy duty activities. The display is a 10.1-inch Full HD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution ideal for consuming entertainment.

Highlighting the complete list of features, Amazon writes:

Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

High-def entertainment — A 10.1" 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Binge watch longer with 13-hour battery, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 1 TB expandable storage with micro-SD card (sold separately).

Thin, light, durable — Tap into entertainment from anywhere with a lightweight, durable design and strengthened glass made from aluminosilicate glass. As measured in a tumble test, Fire HD 10 is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).

Stay up to speed — Use the 5 MP front-facing camera to Zoom with family and friends, or create content for social apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Ready when inspiration strikes — With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately) offers a natural writing experience that responds to your handwriting. Use it to write, sketch in apps like OneNote, and more.

Family friendly — Amazon Kids offers easy-to-use parental controls on Fire tablets. Subscribe to

Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books, popular apps and games, videos, songs, Audible books, and more.

"Alexa, read my last book." — Ask Alexa to help with anything from recipes to jokes to reading, or to control your smart home devices.

Designed for sustainability – This device is made from 12% recycled materials. 98% of this device packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

The tablet ships from and is sold by Amazon.com and is eligible for return, refund, or replacement within 30 days of receipt.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.