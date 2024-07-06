Prime members deal: Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro is now just $24.99

Amazon Prime members (free trial here) can now get the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro at a low price of just $24.99. The normal price is $34.99 so you'll be saving 29% off. If you aren't a Prime member yet, you can use the link above to get a free trial and avail the deal.

If you've had a Fire Stick for a while, there's a chance that your remote could be wearing out. If that's the case then you need to upgrade to the Alexa Voice Remote Pro which includes extra features such as Remote Finder, backlit buttons, and more.

Here's a full overview of the features:

“Alexa, find my remote.” - Use a device with Alexa, the Alexa app or Fire TV app and Alexa Voice Remote Pro will emit a ring. No searching cushions.

Backlit for your convenience - Navigate movie night with a motion-activated backlight that illuminates buttons in dimly-lit rooms.

Two customizable buttons - Create your own shortcuts to favorite channels, apps, or any Alexa commands.

Dedicated headphone button - A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.

Integrated TV controls - Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.

Press and ask Alexa - Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and even control compatible smart home devices.

Compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

Not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo Show 15.

The remote has 14,514 ratings with an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars suggesting customers like it. It's shipped and sold by Amazon and is covered by the company's return, refund, or replace within 30 days policy.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.