Get a bunch of Razer gaming mice and keyboards at all-time low prices

Razer makes some of the best gaming-themed PC mice and keyboards you can buy. However, they also tend to be very expensive. Thankfully, during the current Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can get a number of Razer's mice and keyboards for all-time, or close to all time, low prices.

One of them is the Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse which is currently priced at $39.99 at Amazon. That's a big $30 off its MSRP of $69.99. You get a mouse with a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, along with optical switches for the two main buttons. There are 11 buttons in total that can be programed the way you want them with the included software, and it also has RGB customizable lighting.

If you are a serious PC gamer, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless mouse may be for you. It's down to $109.99 at Amazon or $40 off its $149.99 MSRP. It has a 30,000 DPI sensor, and support for the company's Hyperspeed wireless tech, and it can last up to 90 hours on one charge.

If you are on a budget but still want a wireless mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V2 X mouse is priced at $39.99 or $20 off its $59.99 MSRP. It uses AAA batteries that can last up to 235 hours before they need to be replaced, along with seven programmable buttons and a 14,000 DPI optical sensor.

If you want to get a high-end gaming keyboard, Razer has deals on some of them as well. The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL wireless keyboard is priced at $129.99 at Amazon, or $90 off its $219.99 MSRP. It include low profile optical linear switches for its keys and a battery life that will last up to 200 hours on one charge.

If you want a keyboard with mechanical switches, the Razer Blackwidow V4 X model is priced now at $109.99 at Amazon or $30 off its $129.99 MSRP. It has yellow linear and silent switches for its wired keyboard.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.