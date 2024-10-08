Goat Simulator Remastered is out Nov. 7, includes all DLC, updated visuals, and same chaos

The whacky world of Goat Simulator first began just over 10 years ago, coming in as a glitch-filled sandbox experience developed by Coffee Stain Studios. While it started as an April Fool's joke prototype, the title went on to sell millions of copies across PC, console, and mobile devices.

Earlier this year, the studio announced Goat Simulator Remastered, bringing the craziness to modern generation platforms. Now, it has a release date: November 7. Check out the gameplay trailer below.

"With 0 Golden Joystick Awards to its name and slightly above average review scores, Goat Simulator is no doubt deserving of its remaster, which is set to be the most complete version of the game yet," says the tongue-in-cheek announcement by Coffee Stain.

This version will come with updates to lighting, foliage, animations, textures, VFX, as well as new assets for some elements. A brand-new mutator menu is also included, which will let players mix and match their goat content on the fly.

It will ship with the seven pieces of DLC that the original game received over its life time too, which are:

GoatVille - The Big Apple of Goat Simulator, as some would say…

Goat City Bay - The coastal jewel of northern GoatAsia

Goat MMO - A fantasy adventure across lands unknown

Goat Z - Can you survive the apocalypse?

PAYDAY - Gather your crew and prepare for a heist!

Waste of Space - Explore the outer reaches of space and see what popular sci-fi references lie within…

Buck to School - From Goat Simulator Mobile, GoatVille high has a new jock in town

"You’ve waited 10 years, now we ask that you wait just one more month." said Coffee Stain Publishing producer Joel Rydholm. "Goat Simulator: Remastered is going to knock your socks (hooves?) off, and we promise it’ll probably be worth the wait. We’re so excited to see what our fans think!"

Goat Simulator: Remastered is releasing on November 7 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The PC version is available across Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. A price has not been revealed yet.

Aside from the remaster, Goat Simulator 3 is soon heading to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, letting last-gen console owners enjoy the latest installment for the first time. This second entry of the franchise released across PC and current-gen consoles in 2022. For those that may be confused, no there wasn't ever a Goat Simulator 2.