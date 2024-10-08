Save 18% on 512GB WD C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber and you feel like your Xbox Series X or S can benefit from a couple hundred gigabytes of extra storage but are not willing to break the bank on the more expensive Seagate cards, check out the WD_Black C50. This 512GB Xbox Storage Expansion Card is now 18% off for Amazon Prime members.

The 512GB WD_Black C50 is an easy and affordable solution to the "I am out of space for new games" problem, especially for owners of the Xbox Series S, which has only 512GB of storage out of the box. Connecting the WD_Black C50 to your Xbox will bump its storage without extra effort—just stick it into the port on the back of your console. The installation is tool-less and does not require taking your precious console apart.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, Xbox Storage Expansion Cards are portable SSDs for Xbox Series X|S. They feature the same speed and capability as the built-in SSD, which means you can store and play games off the card without moving them in or out of the console.

If you think 512GB won't cut it, check out Seagate's Storage Expansion Cards. The 2TB model is now at its lowest price, and the 1TB variant is also available with a sweet discount.

