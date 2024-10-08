Microsoft will soon let you have up to 5TB or 10TB storage in OneDrive

Do you remember the times when the Microsoft 365 subscription (then Office 365) allowed you to have unlimited storage in OneDrive? Ah, good times, which are now sadly gone due to people abusing the system and uploading tens of terabytes of data to Microsoft's cloud.

These days, OneDrive lets you have no more than 2 TB of storage per account. If you store a lot of data in OneDrive and you feel like 2 TB is not enough, here is some good news: Microsoft will soon let you have five times more storage space.

During its special OneDrive event on October 8, where the company unveiled the latest additions to OneDrive, Microsoft revealed its plans to expand the maximum storage limit in OneDrive. Later this year, OneDrive users will be able to upgrade their cloud storage to 5 TB or even 10 TB.

Here is what the official announcement post says about the upcoming change:

Need even more storage for your memories? No problem. We will also be releasing new 5 TB and 10 TB storage tiers beyond the current 2 TB limit for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family customers by the end of the year.

For now, not much is known about the future upgrade options in OneDrive. Also, Microsoft does not appear to be willing to upgrade the free tier, which still offers a rather puny 5 GB of free storage. Still, the latest update to OneDrive will put it on par with rivals, such as Google Drive and iCloud Drive. Google's cloud storage lets you have up to 5 TB or 10 TB of storage, while Apple's cloud offering has the maximum plan at 12 TB.

You can learn more about the latest OneDrive feature and capacity updates in a blog post on the official Tech Community forums.