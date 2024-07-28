Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Check out the new features coming to Teams

It's time once again to take a look back at last week's new entries that were put in the Microsoft 365 roadmap website. Last week, we decided to make the column all about the new Outlook features that are coming soon. This week, we will do the same for all the Teams features that are due in the coming weeks and months.

In September, users for Teams on the desktop will get some new camera features:

Users will be able to toggle certain camera capabilities provided by the camera OEMs natively on Teams Rooms on Windows. Capabilities covered with this feature includes group framing, active speaker framing, and edge composed IntelliFrame.

If you work with Teams as an IT admin for education organizations, you will also get some new features in September for all platforms.

Education IT admins can now create team templates from Microsoft Teams admin center. As an admin, you can use templates to easily deploy consistent teams across your organization. With templates, your users can quickly create rich collaboration spaces with predefined settings, channels, and apps.

The desktop and Mac versions of Teams will get some new webinar and town hall features in September:

This feature will now allow event organizers to set sensitivity labels for town halls and webinars. These labels are visible to organizers when creating an event instance once selected, and notify organizers if the details of the event being created are not valid for the selected sensitivity.

If you use Teams on iOS and Android, you will be able to be invited to join a presentation with the external presenter feature in September. Also, desktop and Mac users for Teams will be able to receive a notification in their Activity feed when an intelligent meeting recap is ready in September as well.

That's our look at the new Teams features that were added to the Microsoft 365 roadmap site this past week. We will be back for another check on the site next Sunday. See you then.