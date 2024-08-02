Windows 11 market share on Steam drops below 46%

After almost catching up with Windows 10 on Steam in June 2024, Windows 11 lost a chunk of users in July 2024. Valve's latest data gathered in its monthly Software & Hardware Survey shows that Microsoft's soon-to-be three-year-old operating system dipped below the 46% mark.

As of right now, Windows 11 holds roughly 45.81% of all Windows users on Steam. In July 2024, that value dropped by 0.82 points. Windows 10, on the other hand, gained 0.74 points, which put it at 50.16%.

Although Valve no longer supports Steam on Windows 7 and 8/8.1, the client apparently still works, which means the two operating systems still have some user base on Steam. Valve claims 0.41% of all Windows users are on 64-bit Windows 7 (+0.01 point) and 0.08% are on 64-bit Windows 8.1.

Overall, the overwhelming majority of Steam users prefer Windows to other operating systems. 96.55% of all participants reported using Windows (-0.06 points), 2.08% use Linux, and 1.37% play Steam games on Macs (+0.06 points). The most popular Linux distros on Steam are Arch Linux (0.17%), Linux Mint 21.3 (0.11%), and Ubuntu 22.04 (0.08%).

Here is what was happening on the hardware side in July 2024.

Steam Hardware Survey - July 2024 Processors Intel

67.40% (+0.60) AMD

32.54% (-0.61) Microsoft

0.05% CPU Cores 6 cores

32.68% (+0.05) 8 cores

20.32% (-0.29) 4 cores

19.11% (-0.17) Memory 16GB

45.93% (-1.30) 32GB

30.81% (+1.43) 8GB

11.29% (-0.16) GPU Models Nvidia RTX 3060

5.71% (+0.24) Nvidia GTX 1650

3.88% (-0.16) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

3.47% (+0.01) Video Memory 8GB

35.44% (+0.65) 12GB

18.39% (+0.60) 6GB

13.86% (+0.09) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080

57.28% (-0.19) 2560 x 1440

20.03% (+0.65) 3840 x 2160

3.65% (-0.06)

You can check out more information on the official Steam Hardware & Software Survey page. Keep in mind that participation in the survey is optional and aims to provide platform-average data.