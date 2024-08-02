Windows 11 market share on Steam drops below 46%

After almost catching up with Windows 10 on Steam in June 2024, Windows 11 lost a chunk of users in July 2024. Valve's latest data gathered in its monthly Software & Hardware Survey shows that Microsoft's soon-to-be three-year-old operating system dipped below the 46% mark.
As of right now, Windows 11 holds roughly 45.81% of all Windows users on Steam. In July 2024, that value dropped by 0.82 points. Windows 10, on the other hand, gained 0.74 points, which put it at 50.16%.
Although Valve no longer supports Steam on Windows 7 and 8/8.1, the client apparently still works, which means the two operating systems still have some user base on Steam. Valve claims 0.41% of all Windows users are on 64-bit Windows 7 (+0.01 point) and 0.08% are on 64-bit Windows 8.1.
Overall, the overwhelming majority of Steam users prefer Windows to other operating systems. 96.55% of all participants reported using Windows (-0.06 points), 2.08% use Linux, and 1.37% play Steam games on Macs (+0.06 points). The most popular Linux distros on Steam are Arch Linux (0.17%), Linux Mint 21.3 (0.11%), and Ubuntu 22.04 (0.08%).
Here is what was happening on the hardware side in July 2024.
|Steam Hardware Survey - July 2024
|Processors
|Intel
67.40% (+0.60)
|AMD
32.54% (-0.61)
|Microsoft
0.05%
|CPU Cores
|6 cores
32.68% (+0.05)
|8 cores
20.32% (-0.29)
|4 cores
19.11% (-0.17)
|Memory
|16GB
45.93% (-1.30)
|32GB
30.81% (+1.43)
|8GB
11.29% (-0.16)
|GPU Models
|Nvidia RTX 3060
5.71% (+0.24)
|Nvidia GTX 1650
3.88% (-0.16)
|Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
3.47% (+0.01)
|Video Memory
|
8GB
|12GB
18.39% (+0.60)
|6GB
13.86% (+0.09)
|Display Resolution
|1920 x 1080
57.28% (-0.19)
|2560 x 1440
20.03% (+0.65)
|3840 x 2160
3.65% (-0.06)
You can check out more information on the official Steam Hardware & Software Survey page. Keep in mind that participation in the survey is optional and aims to provide platform-average data.
