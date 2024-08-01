The Bay-coloured Google Pixel 8a reaches lowest-ever price

If you're looking for an official Google mid-range Android phone then have a look at the Bay-coloured Google Pixel 8a which has touched a new low price of just £417.38. Right now, it is discounted 16% from its recommended retail price of £499, so you'll be saving a decent chunk of money.

Aside from the blue Bay version, there are Obsidian and Porcelain versions of this phone, however, they're both a bit extra at £419, so you won't be saving as much if you go for them, and hey, blue is more fun.

With this phone, you get 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 4nm nona-core Google Tensor G3 chip. The Tensor G3 contains a CPU (Nona-core (1x3.0 GHz Cortex-X3 & 4x2.45 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4x2.15 GHz Cortex-A510)) and a GPU (Immortalis-G715s MC10).

As you can tell from the Pixel branding, Google puts emphasis on the camera and video experience. On the rear, it has a 64MP wide camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera with Dual-LED flash - with these cameras, you can record up to 4K at 60fps.

On the front of the device, there is a 13MP ultrawide camera which can also record up to 4K but only at 30fps. These cameras are complemented with software features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur in Google Photos, Super Res Zoom, Magic Editor, and Portrait Light.

The battery is an important factor on a phone, the Pixel 8a has a Li-Po 4492 mAh battery with 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless - this is pretty mediocre when faster charging is available on cheaper phones but the wireless charging is a nice touch.

Buy the Google Pixel 8a now for just £417.38 (Bay) or £419 (Obsidian and Porcelain)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.