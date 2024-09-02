Get the 27-inch Corsair XENEON OLED gaming PC monitor for an all-new low price

Getting an OLED gaming PC monitor is a dream for many gamers. Right now, you can get a 27-inch OLED monitor from Corsair for a deep discount and an all-time low price.

At the moment, the 27-inch Corsair XENEON OLED gaming PC monitor is priced at $699.99 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and also a $300 discount from its $999.99 MSRP.

The OLED screen on this Corsair monitor comes from LG Display. It has a QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and up to 1,000 nits of brightness. This monitor's 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut will allow you to see deep blacks and rich colors.

Gamers will benefit from its 240Hz refresh rate and a GtG response time of just 0.03ms. All of that will allow gamers to play high-end graphical games with a huge reduction in motion blur. It also supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, so you will encounter little to no graphical tearing or stuttering while playing your favorite titles.

The stand included with this Corsair OLED monitor allows you to move it from landscape to portrait mode. It's also compatible with the Corsair XENEON Dual Arm Stand (sold separately at $149.99). You could buy two of these OLED displays and then connect them with the Dual Arm Stand to maximize your PC desk space.

The monitor's back includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one 1.4 DisplayPort, and a USB-C port on one side and four USB-A ports, along with an upstream USB-C port on the other.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.