These Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa are now under $300 after a 23% discount

If you're on the lookout for a new smart gadget, check out the Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa. Right now you can save $90 off these glasses thanks to a limited-time 23%-off deal. With these glasses, you get access to Alexa plus all of your music, podcasts, and Audible books via discreet open-ear audio.

Smart glasses got off to a rocky start a decade or so ago with Google Glass, they had that camera on the front of them which caused a stir among privacy-conscious people leading Google to shelve the consumer-facing product. The Carrera smart glasses address this by not including a camera and coming with a mute button for the mic.

The main use case of these glasses is to listen to audio content with the open-ear audio system built into the specs. The speakers direct the sound to your ears so that you can hear the content while minimizing what other people can hear. This model comes with improved bass and "crystal-clear highs", Carrera said.

If you hate getting your phone out to take a call, you can use the open-ear audio calling feature on these glasses. Or, if nobody is calling, you can speak to Alexa to get information or control your smart home remotely.

While the tech is very cool, let's speak about the traditional features of these glasses. They are available in two colors; Black & Gold Cruiser and Black Sprinter. There are also two configurations to choose from; Sunglasses and Blue light filtering. All these will set you back $299.99. Amazon notes that with the Blue light filtering option, you can take them to your optician to get prescription lenses inserted or to have adjustments made.

