Google Play Store will soon auto-open apps after installation

It appears that Google is adding a new feature to the Play Store that lets you automatically open the app after the installation is completed. Notably, this feature will be available as a manual toggle on the Play Store.

Folks at Android Authority first spotted the feature back in June, and now it seems that Google has finally rolled it out. The feature brings a new "Turn on Auto-open" toggle under the "Open" button on the app's Play Store listing after you have selected "Install."

Once you have enabled the toggle, its description changes to "Automatically open after install," and the Play Store will open the app after the installation completes. Before the app reaches 100%, the Play Store will display a notification indicating the time remaining before the app automatically opens.

The code related to the feature suggests that there will be a 5-second timer in all cases. This will help users understand how long it will take for the app to open after the notification pops up. The feature has been spotted in the Google Play Store version 42.5.15, which hints that it shouldn't take long to reach more users.

Google has a few things in store for the Play Store in development behind the walls. Recently, it was reported that the Play Store will let download or update three apps simultaneously. Previously, it was spotted that the feature was limited to downloading or updating two apps at the same time. However, Google has reportedly increased the limit by adding one more app.

Also, the Play Store could soon let you update sideloaded apps. The company also recently announced the end of its Play Store app bug bounty program nearly seven years after its inception.

Let us know in the comments below if you have the new Google Play Store auto-open app feature on your Android device.