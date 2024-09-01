Get the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mini mechanical keyboard at its lowest price of $59.99

The HP-owned HyperX gaming PC accessory company has produced several quality products over the years, including excellent gaming-focused keyboards. One of them is now available at its lowest price.

Right now, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mini mechanical keyboard is available on Amazon for $59.99. That matches the lowest price for this keyboard, and it's also a big $40 cut, or 40 percent, from its $99.99 MSRP.

This keyboard is 60 percent the size of a normal PC keyboard, ditching the side number and arrow keys. Many PC gamers are moving towards using this smaller keyboard design, which takes up less space on their desk and gives them more room to move their PC mouse. Plus, it's easier to transport to a LAN party.

Even with this smaller size, this is a fully mechanical keyboard. HyperX says the key switches offer a "balance of responsiveness and accuracy" thanks to their low actuation force and brief travel time. The keys themselves are designed to last up to 80 million presses and are made of a double-shot PBT material to keep them resistant to wear and liquids.

The keyboard comes with a keycap puller, so you can swap them out. It also has an alternative Esc key and spacebar. Other features of this keyboard include customizable backlit RGB lighting, an aluminum casing that is resistant to a lot of action when playing games, and keyboard feet that can be adjusted at three different angles.

