Today's highlighted deal comes from our Apps & Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 87% on Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 11.
The new Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 11 sets new standards in comfortable, realistic home planning! With new assistants, editing and changing walls becomes a breeze, allowing floors and even entire buildings to be easily copied into other projects. Change the 2D representation of slides for demolition or new construction, or copy them for further use! Built-in floor plan analysis and practical correction functions safely guard your plans against errors. Auto-save protects your progress in a project, and the handy context menu offers quick access to important functions such as cut, copy, and paste. And the newly structured help will quickly take care of any questions you may have!
What can you do with Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 11?
- Auto-save or reminders to save manually
- Context menu with cut, copy, paste support
- Handy program help with direct links
- Program assistants for wall modifications
- Modify and transfer wall layers
- Modify the structure of multiple wall layers
- Copy buildings between projects
- Transfer floors between buildings and projects
- Copy slides
- Modify 2D display of slides, e.g., for new construction, redecoration, demolition projects
- Adjust print order for slides
- Powerful floor plan analysis & correction features
- New triangle 2D element
- Faster 2D DXF/DWG preview dialogs
Powerful design and construction tools
- Dedicated input modes for walls, windows & doors
- Numerical editing tools for the same areas add more precision & flexibility to your projects
- Custom components for windows & doors, roller shutter boxes, blinds and borders
Extensive object catalogs
- Select from a variety of suitable 3D objects & over 250 ready-to-use object groups
- Includes groups full of pre-designed garages, kitchen lines, garden houses & saunas, among others
- Create your own catalog directories & use them directly in the catalogs
Good to know
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Access options: desktop
- Max number of device(s): 3
- Available to new and existing users
- Version: 11.0.0
- Included languages: German, English, Dutch, French, Hungarian, Russian, Polish, Italian, Spanish, Turkish, British English, Slovak
- Updates included
Here's the deal:
Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 11 normally costs $330, but it can be yours for just $39.99 for a limited time, that's a saving of $290 (87%) off! For terms, specifications, and license info please click the link below.
Get this deal for just $39.99, or learn more
