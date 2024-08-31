Today's highlighted deal comes from our Apps & Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 87% on Ashampoo 3­D CAD Professional 11.

The new Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 11 sets new standards in comfortable, realistic home planning! With new assistants, editing and changing walls becomes a breeze, allowing floors and even entire buildings to be easily copied into other projects. Change the 2D representation of slides for demolition or new construction, or copy them for further use! Built-in floor plan analysis and practical correction functions safely guard your plans against errors. Auto-save protects your progress in a project, and the handy context menu offers quick access to important functions such as cut, copy, and paste. And the newly structured help will quickly take care of any questions you may have!

What can you do with Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 11?

Auto-save or reminders to save manually

Context menu with cut, copy, paste support

Handy program help with direct links

Program assistants for wall modifications

Modify and transfer wall layers

Modify the structure of multiple wall layers

Copy buildings between projects

Transfer floors between buildings and projects

Copy slides

Modify 2D display of slides, e.g., for new construction, redecoration, demolition projects

Adjust print order for slides

Powerful floor plan analysis & correction features

New triangle 2D element

Faster 2D DXF/DWG preview dialogs

Powerful design and construction tools

Dedicated input modes for walls, windows & doors

Numerical editing tools for the same areas add more precision & flexibility to your projects

Custom components for windows & doors, roller shutter boxes, blinds and borders

Extensive object catalogs

Select from a variety of suitable 3D objects & over 250 ready-to-use object groups

Includes groups full of pre-designed garages, kitchen lines, garden houses & saunas, among others

Create your own catalog directories & use them directly in the catalogs

Good to know

Length of access: lifetime



Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop

Max number of device(s): 3

Available to new and existing users

Version: 11.0.0

Included languages: German, English, Dutch, French, Hungarian, Russian, Polish, Italian, Spanish, Turkish, British English, Slovak

Updates included

Here's the deal:

Ashampoo 3­D CAD Professional 11 normally costs $330, but it can be yours for just $39.99 for a limited time, that's a saving of $290 (87%) off! For terms, specifications, and license info please click the link below.

Get this deal for just $39.99, or learn more

Although priced in U.S. dollars, this deal is available for digital purchase worldwide.

