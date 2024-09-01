ASUS ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 and Core i7 drops to its lowest price once again

If you have been wanting to update your gaming experience, you may want to check out the ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop. It is currently available at its lowest price with a limited time deal on Amazon US.

The ROG Strix G16 is built for high-performance gaming, running on Windows 11 and powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor. It also boasts a Full HD 165Hz display, offering 100% sRGB colour accuracy and Pantone Validation for vibrant visuals.

Featuring an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with a 140W Max TGP, it ensures robust performance for demanding games. Equipped with 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, the Strix G16 allows for fast multitasking and quick load times, enhancing your overall gaming experience.

To maintain optimal performance during long gaming sessions, the laptop includes ROG Intelligent Cooling with Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU and a third intake fan. Additionally, the laptop comes with a 90-day Xbox Game Pass, providing access to over 100 games with new titles added regularly.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop (16” 16:10 FHD 165Hz Display, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060, Intel Core i7-13650HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11, G614JV-AS74): $1,164.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

