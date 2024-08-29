Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for an new low price ahead of Labor Day

This weekend will be an extended one for many people in the US as the country celebrates the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 2. Ahead of that holiday, Amazon has cut the price of some of its hardware devices, including some versions of its Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.

Right now, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with 3GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and lock screen ads is $99.99, which is a big $80 off its $179.99 MSRP.

The tablet includes a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display and a battery that lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge. That means lots of time watching videos, playing games, reading Kindle ebooks, listening to podcasts, and more.

The tablet also has a 5 MP front-facing camera, so you can use it for video calls with your family or friends or even to sign into a Zoom or Microsoft Teams video meeting while you are on the go. It also has a microSD card that supports up to 1TB of additional storage if you need to expand that space. Finally, you can pick from three different colors: Black, Lilac (purple), or Ocean (blue).

