Age of Water and Outbreak join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

As the weekend approaches, Microsoft has opened up another round of Free Play Days games for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. For the next three days, they can jump into Age of Water and Outbreak for no extra charge and even keep their progress if they pick up the games afterward.

From the duo, Age of Water comes in as a naval adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic Earth where everything is under water. Released in April of this year, the title has you sailing through storms, fighting and trading with other players, capturing their vessels, and mining resources from the depths.

The setting is described like this by the developers:

The ocean destroyed a once great civilization, but people survived and adapted. They built settlements on the roofs of tall buildings and the tops of other man-made structures. People travel across the ocean in tiny boats and huge combat vessels. The ocean provides everything they need, including extractable resources on the seabed. And yet, the dream of real land is still alive.

Next, Outbreak is a survival horror experience with a top-down perspective. With only one life at hand, the hardcore title presents plenty of choices on how to fill up your limited inventory to help with surviving against the undead. The cooperative title features local and online play for up to four players for the campaign, plus an Onslaught mode with endless waves of enemies.

Here's how the developer Dead Drop Studios describes its game:

Explore a nightmarish environment, scrounge for supplies, and battle the undead in Outbreak -- an online and offline co-op survival horror game. The clock never stops as you attempt to manage an extremely limited inventory with a murderous horde on the hunt. Choose between acquiring additional weapons, healing items, or necessary tools for progression. You have only one life. Make it count!

Here are the links to the games available this weekend on the latest Free Play Days promotion:

Age of Water - $29.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

- $29.99 (Xbox Series X|S) Outbreak - $9.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

At the same time, don't forget that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access Open Beta is kicking off this weekend, too. It begins on August 30 for those who have pre-ordered the shooter entry or have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription and runs through September 4. An open beta with access for everyone is slated to happen from September 6 to September 9 as well.