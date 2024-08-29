Three variants of MSI Claw PC gaming handheld are selling at their lowest prices on Amazon

Today, you can get your hands on three variants of the MSI Claw PC gaming handheld at their lowest prices from Amazon US. So, grab the one that you like while stock lasts (buying links towards the end of the article).

The Claw Gaming Handheld series offers high-performance gaming in a portable device. Each of the three variants is equipped with powerful processors; the A1M-052US features the Intel Core Ultra 5-135H, while the A1M-051US and A1M-050US are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H. These processors deliver fast speeds and integrate an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for power-efficient AI acceleration and local inference.

The 7-inch Full HD display on each model offers a 120Hz refresh rate, an average brightness of 500 nits, and 100% sRGB colour coverage, delivering smooth visuals. Connectivity is powered by Wi-Fi 7, promising peak speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps, ultra-low latency of 2ms, jitter-free connections, and enhanced 6GHz performance for a smooth online gaming experience. The Claw’s hyperflow design is meant to efficiently cool the internals, reducing the risk of overheating.

The MSI Claw is designed for comfort and ergonomics, with an optimised grip, balanced weight, and precisely positioned triggers, making it ideal for extended gaming sessions. Enhancing the gaming experience further, the MSI Claw features RGB lighting on the sticks and buttons. Moreover, the device is outfitted with Hall Effect Triggers and Joysticks, offering microscopic precision for a durable and responsive performance.

Storage options vary across the models; both the A1M-052US and A1M-051US come with a 512GB NVMe SSD, while the A1M-050US offers a larger 1TB NVMe SSD. All models also include a MicroSD card reader for additional storage expansion and feature Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for fast data transfer and versatile connectivity options.

Additionally, the MSI Claw's App Player offers access to its game library, supporting both Windows and Android titles. All models come with Windows 11 Home, providing a user-friendly interface for everyday use. For users requiring advanced features, MSI recommends upgrading to Windows 11 Pro.

However, the MSI Claw has not fully captivated the broader tech media, leading to a more modest reception in the market. As a result, the price may have been reduced, making it an excellent buy at its current price point.

MSI Claw PC Gaming Handheld (Intel Ultra 7-155H, 7" FHD 120Hz Display, 16GB LPDDR5, 1TB NVMe SSD, MicroSD Card Reader, Thunderbolt 4, Win 11 Home: Black A1M-050US): $639 (Amazon US)

MSI Claw PC Gaming Handheld (Intel Ultra 7-155H, 7" FHD 120Hz Display, 16GB LPDDR5, 512GB NVMe SSD, MicroSD Card Reader, Thunderbolt 4, Win 11 Home: Black A1M-051US): $569 (Amazon US)

MSI Claw PC Gaming Handheld (Intel Ultra 5-135H, 7" FHD 120Hz Display, 16GB LPDDR5, 512GB NVMe SSD, MicroSD Card Reader, Thunderbolt 4, Win 11 Home: Black A1M-052US): $499 (Amazon US)

