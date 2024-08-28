The Amazon Choice ASUS Chromebook CX1 is discounted by 24%

If you're looking for a back-to-school laptop for your child or a computer that is easy to use, check out the ASUS Chromebook CX1. Right now, it's a limited-time deal, and you can save 24% off the list price. It is also marked as an Amazon Choice, which means it is at a very good price and has good ratings, specifically 4.4 stars out of 5.

The CX1 features a 15.6" 1920 x 1080 Full HD NanoEdge display, an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 64 GB of eMMC storage, 8 GB of RAM, and, of course, comes with the ultra-secure ChromeOS. The color of the laptop is silver.

One of the most important aspects of a laptop is the battery life. It doesn't matter if your computer is portable if the battery life sucks. With the CX1, you get an 11-hour battery life which should see you through the whole work day. It also weighs 1.8 kg so it's quite convenient to carry around in a bag, it also meets MIL-STD 810H standards so should handle being lugged around.

In terms of connectivity, this laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It also has one audio jack, two USB Type-C (Gen 1) ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 1) ports, and a Micro SD Card reader. ChromeOS can be used offline, but it is most helpful when you get the device connected to the internet.

In the past month, there have been more than 500 purchases of this Amazon Choice laptop. If you decide to buy it at the current low price, it will be shipped and sold by Amazon, so you won't have any nasty experiences with third-party sellers.

