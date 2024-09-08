The 256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe drops to its new all-time low price

Amazon is currently offering the 256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe 2-in-1 USB at its lowest price to date, so check it out while the deal is still live.

The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is designed with an all-metal 2-in-1 casing that includes both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors. This allows for seamless content transfer between iPhones, iPad Pro, and USB Type-C devices with On-The-Go (OTG) support. The high-speed USB 3.0 connector enables quick transfers to USB Type-C computers, freeing up space for more photos, videos, and apps.

Furthermore, the iXpand also offers automatic backup capabilities for iPhone users, ensuring that your data is safely stored each time the drive is plugged in. Please note that the iXpand Drive app is required for iOS devices running iOS 13 or higher, while Android devices can transfer files directly without the need for the app.

Additionally, the device supports password protection to secure files across iPhone, PC, and Mac platforms. This feature is compatible with iOS 13 and higher, macOS X v10.9 and later, and Windows 7, 8, and 10.

For convenience, the drive has a swivel design to protect the connectors, and a keyring hole allows for easy portability.

256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe (The 2-in-1 USB for iPhone, iPad, and Computer - Thumb Drive with Lightning and USB Type-C Connectors – SDIX70N-256G-GN6NE): $44.99 (Amazon US)

