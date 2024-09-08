Get this 27-inch LG UltraGear gaming PC monitor for a new all time low price of $249.99

If you are looking at an affordable gaming PC monitor for your rig or perhaps a second monitor for your gaming or home office needs, you might want to consider a 27-inch LG UltraGear monitor. It just hit its lowest price ever.

At the moment, the 27-inch LG UltraGear LG 27GP850-B QHD gaming PC monitor is priced at just $249.99 at Amazon. That's an all-time low price and a deep $130 discount compared to its $379.99 MSRP.

This LG UltraGear monitor's Nano IPS display has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium graphics technologies. You can hook up the monitor to your desktop or notebook PC and see little to no graphical tearing and stuttering while playing high-end PC games.

This monitor also supports VESA DisplayHDR 400, along with its DCI-P3 98% color gamut for richer colors and deeper blacks than what you might find on a normal PC monitor. The design of the monitor includes a three-sided, virtually borderless display, so you can buy two of them and place them side by side with just a little bezel in between. You also get two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a DisplayPort in the back.,

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.