Apple may finally discontinue wired EarPods after 12 years

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods, and possibly the new AirPods Max. While we are anticipating a bunch of new products, fresh information suggests that Apple may finally pull the plug on its EarPods.

According to Aaron Perris on social media platform X (via MacRumors), major US retailer Target has listed all three variants of the EarPods, including the Lightning, 3.5mm, and USB-C models, as "Non-Carry Forward." This purportedly suggests that Apple may discontinue its wired earbuds soon.

Notably, there is no clarity on when this may happen, but the timing of the news, right ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime" event, hints that it could happen very soon. If that happens, it would mark the end of the EarPods after 12 long years of being in the business.

I am hearing reports that today, Target has listed all 3 models of Apple EarPods (Lightning, 3.5mm, and USB-C) as "Non-Carry Forward" which means these products are soon to be discontinued. pic.twitter.com/IIKPwxqgxa — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 9, 2024

Apple introduced the EarPods in 2012 as an in-box iPhone and iPod accessory, replacing the circular earbuds. Initially, the EarPods had a 3.5mm jack. With the launch of the iPhone 7 and AirPods in 2016, Apple removed the headphone jack from its devices. Therefore, a new version of EarPods with a lightning port was released to allow users to use the wired earbuds with their iPhones.

With the shift to USB-C last year with the iPhone 15 series, Apple launched the EarPods with a USB-C connector. Now, reports of EarPods getting discontinued may disappoint fans, as they were affordable and came with a high-quality microphone.

Recently, it has been tipped that Apple may not launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3 but instead re-launch the Watch Ultra 2 in black. Also, it is speculated that the launch of the Apple Watch SE, rumored to be made of plastic instead of aluminum, has been delayed.