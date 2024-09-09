Fire HD 8 tablet: budget-friendly, durable, and now at its best price yet

The latest model of the Amazon Fire HD 8, released in 2022, has now fallen to its lowest-ever price on Amazon in the US. This applies to the 64 GB Black and Denim models. Both the Lockscreen Ad-Supported and Without Lockscreen Ads editions are at their lowest prices but the ad-supported one is cheaper, the buying links are at the end.

The Fire HD 8 is marked as an Amazon Choice meaning the price and reviews are good and it's ready to ship. In terms of reviews, it scores 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 17,056 ratings showing lots of people are happy with it.

As an ultra-affordable tablet, the Fire HD 8 resonates with some customers more than others. For example, it has a Hexa-core 2.0 GHz processor, just 2 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage (expandable to 1 TB). This tablet isn't a powerhouse, however, it delivers 13 hours of battery life and is described by Amazon as being twice as durable as the 2021 Apple iPad mini in tumble tests, in part thanks to its strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

Rather than being a powerhouse tablet, Amazon pitches the Fire HD 8 as a media-consumption device. You can stream shows and movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more, you can connect speakers via Bluetooth or headphone jack, you can get the Luna App to stream games from the cloud, or you can use it to get emails done or join a Zoom call. You can also use screen mirroring with Miracast-compatible devices.

The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch HD display with a 1,280 x 800 resolution and 189 ppi. The back and front cameras are just 2 MP with 720p HD video recording. It weighs 11.88 ounces (337 grams).

Also included with the Fire HD 8 is a cover and screen protector to add to its longevity. These accessories make it more appealing if you need something to sling in a bag and take on the go or if it's a tablet that kids will be getting their hands on.

Overall, it's a pretty mixed bag but if you just want something to binge-watch on or to take out and about you can't really complain at the $59.99 price point.

Buy the Fire HD 8 with ads for $59.99 - Black, Denim

Buy the Fire HD 8 without ads for $74.99 - Black, Denim

