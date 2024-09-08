Get the superfast 1TB Crucial T700 SSD for just $124.99

For those who want a zero-compromise SSD for their newest AMD or Intel PC, a PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drive is the only way. This type of drive offers immense speeds north of 10,000 MB/s, but the privilege of owning one is not cheap. Luckily, today, you can get the 1TB Crucial T700 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD with a big discount, as it is now available for just $124.99.

The Crucial T700 is an M2 NVMe SSD for computers that support the PCIe Gen 5 standard (recent Intel and AMD platforms and processors). It is rated for up to 11,700 MB/s sequential read and 9,500 MB/s sequential write speeds. The random input-output operation speed is rated at 1,500,000 IOPS. Thanks to those blazing speeds, the T700 supports Microsoft's DirectStorage technology, which significantly speeds up texture loading times.

Although you can use this drive with PCIe Gen 4 or even Gen 3 motherboards, the best performance is only possible on systems with AMD's 7000 and 9000 processors or Intel's 13th or 14th generation CPUs.

As for longevity, the drive has a five-year limited warranty, and it is rated for 600 TBW.

If a $124.99 SSD is too expensive for you or you need a drive for a Gen 4 motherboard, consider the 1TB SanDisk Extreme NVMe SSD, which is currently available for just $59.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.