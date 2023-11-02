Get the Razer Viper 8KHz gaming mouse for an all time price low right now at Amazon

When some people shop around for a gaming mouse, they might think that having an optical sensor with a high DPI is the most important thing. However, you should also consider the mouse's polling rate for smoother tracking on a mouse pad. The Razer Viper 8KHz gaming mouse thinks that's so important, it decided to put the polling rate in the name of the mouse.

Right now you can get the Razer Viper 8KHz gaming mouse at Amazon for just $39.98. That's an all-time price low for the mouse, and also a big $40.01 discount from its $79.99 MSRP.

As the name shows, this mouse has an 8,000 KHz polling rate. That means it can send its position and register mouse clicks to your gaming PC at up to 8,000 times a second. Razer says its HyperPolling Technology allows the mouse to handle that kind of speed, which means your use of the mouse will translate to faster actions when you compete in multiplayer PC games.

The wired Razer Viper 8KHz gaming mouse also has a 20,000 DPI optical sensor for more accurate movements. It has eight programmable buttons, and the buttons themselves use Razer's second gen optical switches for faster responses. The buttons can also last up to 70 million presses.

Some of the mouse's other features include a 71g ambidextrous lightweight design, a Speedflex Cable that's been made to cut down on the normal drag that other wired mice have, and onboard memory that can store up to file different game profiles for the mouse.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.