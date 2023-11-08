The affordable JBL Tune 510BT headphones are 50% off now

Yesterday, you may have seen the JBL Tune 660NC deal where we said they were at their lowest price of $49.95 thanks to a 50% discount. Well, if you saw that and thought the price was still too high, you might want to check out the JBL Tune 510BT headphones which have also been cut by 50% but only cost $24.95.

At the current price, the JBL Tune 510BT are at their lowest price, so you’d be getting a pretty good deal. These headphones have been discounted to this price several times since they went on sale in August 2021 but only a few times.

Going over the highlights of the headphones, Amazon writes:

The Tune 510BT wireless headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world.Specific uses for product : Personal

With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don't miss a call. Dynamic frequency response range (Hz) 20 Hz – 20 kHz

For long-lasting fun, listen wirelessly for up to 40 hours and recharge the battery in as little as 2 hours with the convenient Type-C USB cable. A quick 5-minute recharge gives you 2 additional hours of music.

Easily control your sound and manage your calls from your headphones with the convenient buttons on the ear-cup..Note:If you face issue in Bluetooth connectivity please turn off the Bluetooth function for a couple of minutes, then turn it back on

Siri or Hey Google is just a button away: activate the voice assistant of your device by pushing the multi-function button.

Featuring an adjustable headband the Tune 510BT are designed to fit nearly any head size comfortably

In terms of reviews, the JBL Tune 510BT has received a huge 42,352 ratings and score 4.6 stars overall, indicating that a lot of people like them. This product is available in a range of colors including black, blue, white, and rose.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.