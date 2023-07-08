Get these great gaming mice and keyboards for less than $50 each on Amazon

Many folks are trying to save money by looking at quality products for the lowest prices. That includes gaming PC accessories like mice and keyboards. Right now on Amazon, there are a number of mice and keyboards that are at all-time low prices, and also cost under $50 each.

Corsair K55 Pro Lite gaming keyboard

This gaming keyboard is currently priced at just $29.99 on Amazon. It includes features like six special macro keys on the far life that can be used to launch shortcuts, features and more with the included software. It also has five RGB lighting zones, and you can assign a different color for each zone, along with six special dynamic effects. It also has an IP42 water resistance rating for any accidental spills.

Razer Ornata V3 X Gaming Keyboard

This Razer keyboard is currently priced at an all time low of $34.98 on Amazon. It has low profile keys with silent membrane switches for a quieter experience. It also has RGB backlighting support, along with an included wrist rest and a design that's resistance to water spills.

ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air Lightweight Gaming Mouse

This wired gaming mouse has a price of $35.99 on but you can activate a $5 digital coupon on the Amazon listing page to cut the price down even more to only $30.99. The sensor has a 16,000 DPI sensitivity rating, and you can switch that rating down with an on-the-fly adjustment. It has six programmable buttons and its hollow pyramidal frame keeps the weight of the mouse down to just 47 grams. It's exposed circuitry is protected with an IPX6 water resistant protective coating.

ASUS ROG Gladius III Wired Gaming Mouse

This mouse barely makes it on this list with its $49.99 price tag. However, that's still $40 off its normal $89.99 MSRP. It has a 19,000 DPI optical mouse sensor with a 1% deviation (tuned to 26,000 dpi) which can be switched on the fly from its highest setting down to just 100 DPI. The mouse buttons use ASUS ROG Micro Switches with up to 70 million clicks. It even supports hot swaps of the mouse buttons to other kinds of switches, including mechanical models.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.