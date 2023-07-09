Windows Subsystem for Android Preview gets network, PiP, storage, and other improvements

Microsoft is rolling out a new set of improvements for Windows Subsystem for Android that powers Android apps on Windows 11. Version 2306 is available for testing in the preview channel before the update rolls out to all users.

The update introduces improvements for networking, picture-in-picture, storage, OneDrive, advanced settings, security, and more. Microsoft also highlights that the release contains several user-requested features.

What is new in Windows Subsystem for Android 2306 Preview?

Here is the official changelog published in the WSA's GitHub repository:

Camera compatibility improvements

Fullscreen mode with F11 now displays hover taskbar to improve mouse and touch experience

Local networking (under Advanced settings - Experimental features) now replacing "Advanced networking". Android apps can connect to devices on the same network, on all versions of Windows, respect Windows firewall rules, and work with VPNs

Share user folders (under Advanced settings - Experimental features) now gives users the option to change their default shared folder

The subsystem will now prompt if an app is trying to use a permission that the subsystem does not have

The subsystem has switched from EROFS to EXT4 for read-only disks

Fix for OneDrive folders not showing up in Android apps

Support for drag and drop for more file types (feature request Unsupported Mimes Types when Drag'n Drop file on app #335)

Improvements to picture-in-picture (new UI buttons when in PIP)

Partially running mode now enabled by default for devices with at least 16 GB of memory

Stability fixes for ARM devices

Linux kernel updated to 5.15.104

Android 13 security updates

As a reminder, Windows Subsystem for Android Preview is a standalone program separate from the Windows Insider Program. You can sign up to test WSA preview updates using this form. Note that receiving early WSA updates does not require installing early Windows 11 builds.