Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet for its lowest price ever at Amazon

With a new school year just starting up, or about to start next week for many US residents, those returning students might need a new tablet to take to class for all sorts of tasks. Right now, Amazon has a deal on a large-screen Android tablet for its lowest price ever at the retailer.

Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet, with WiFi and 256GB of onboard storage for $414.99 at Amazon. That's a huge $265 discount from its $679.99 MSRP.

The tablet includes a big 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600. Students, and anyone else for that matter, will be able to consume content or even work well with its huge screen. The 1.34-pound tablet has a Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-core processor, along with 8GB of RAM, that should offer lots of performance.

The tablet includes a Samsung S Pen for when anyone wants to take notes, scribble some artwork, and more on the tablet's touchscreen. You can make it an even more effective work and school device if you get a keyboard cover (sold separately).

The tablet comes in black, silver, green, and pink color choices, so you should find one that suits your style. It also has an 8MP rear camera and a 10,090 mAh battery that should last well over a day on a single charge.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.