AMD rumored to quietly end production of Radeon RX 6650 XT

AMD has reportedly stopped production of its Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU, according to insider reports on the Board Channels forum (thanks to VideoCardZ). Existing stock of 6650 XT GPUs is expected to be depleted by the end of August.

The RX 6650 XT was launched last year as part of AMD's RDNA2 lineup. The card features the Navi 23 architecture with 2048 stream processors and 8GB GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit interface.

However, the RX 6650 XT is now facing decreasing availability, likely due to the recent launch of the Radeon RX 7600. The newer GPU offers a very similar spec with 2048 cores and 8GB of memory but is built on the latest RDNA3 architecture.

In China, partners have responded to the RX 7600 launch by heavily discounting the 6650 XT, with prices dropping from 3099 RMB (~$424) to as low as 1739 RMB (~$238). Meanwhile, AMD cut the Radeon RX 7600 price to $269 in May.

A key advantage of RDNA3 is access to AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 technology. While the RX 6600 series will get FSR3 support, it will lack the Anti-Lag+ feature that further reduces input lag.

In case you missed it, AMD released a third-generation FidelityFX Super Resolution at Gamescom 2023. FSR 3 will be added to at least two PC games in early September, but the company claims that thousands of games will support the technology in just a few months.

It also launched RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT GPUs at the event. The 7800 XT and 7700 XT are based on the Navi 32 GPU die. While the former packs the full Navi 32 GPU, which means it has 60 Compute units (CUs) or 3840 stream processors, the latter is a cut-down Navi 32 such that it has 10% less CUs or 54 Compute Units or 3456 Stream Processors.

AMD has not officially commented on the rumored halt in 6650 XT production. However, the rapid price cuts and availability issues suggest the RX 6650 XT may soon meet its end as AMD focuses production on newer RDNA3 models.

Source: Board Channels forum via VideoCardZ