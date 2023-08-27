Get this Logitech ultra-thin mechanical gaming PC keyboard for an all-time low price

Logitech continues to make quality gaming PC accessories as it has for decades. That includes its keyboards, such as the Logitech G815, which combines mechanical keyboard switches inside an ultra-thin case.

Right now, you can get the Logitech G815 keyboard in a white color and with tactile mechanical key switches for just $129.99. That's an all-time price low and $70 below its standard $199.99 MSRP.

The keyboard is just 22 mm in height, which is thinner than the majority of mechanical keyboard. However, it is still strong and durable, thanks to its aluminum alloy top case and its steel-reinforced base.

Even with its thin case, the Logitech G815 still has quality low-profile mechanical keyboard switches, with this particular version offering tactile support. Logitech says:

The tactile switch delivers subtle feedback through the actuation moment for precise and instant feedback—ideal for competitive and FPS gaming.

The keyboard also supports the company's LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting which, with the included G Hub Software, can be customized in literally millions of ways. Logitech says:

Choose your favorite color, create a pattern, or design your own lighting animations with the robust LIGHTSYNC editing tool. Or choose effects driven by your favorite games, audio, or on-screen content. The result is stunning environmental lighting that immerses your gear, and your room, into the experience.

The G Hub Software can also be used to program the keys to work for your gaming or work PC needs, That includes saving keyboard profiles that can be activated with the three dedicated profile buttons. There's also a Game Mode button that can disable the Windows key or any key you want to disable while playing games.

There are also five dedicated G-keys that can be programmed with special commands, macros, and more. There are dedicated media buttons on the right corner of the keyboard, along with a volume wheel. Finally, the keyboard has its own USB port in the back so you can connect, for example, a mouse to it without having to connect it to your PC

