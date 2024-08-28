Get this 65-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV for an all new low price of $378

Roku remains the most popular smart television operating system in the US, thanks in part to many TV makers using it as their OS. More recently, Roku started launching its own television, and you can get a big 65-inch Roku TV for its lowest price ever.

At the moment, the 65-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV is available for $378 at Amazon. That's an all-time low price for this TV, and it's also $71.99 off its $449.99 MSRP.

This smart TV is perfect for people who want to get a larger TV in their living room or bedroom but also don't want to spend a ton of cash. This 4K LED display includes an automatic brightness feature that will adjust depending on the lighting of the surrounding room, so there won't be any need to enter the TV's settings to make adjustments.

The TV also supports the HDR10+ standard for better contrasts while watching movies and shows that support it. Speaking of TV shows and movies, the Roku OS has all the major and lots of the smaller, free and premium streaming services. The user interface makes it easy to navigate the home screen, which can be customized to your liking.

The TV has an enhanced voice remote, where you can use voice commands to launch streaming apps, search for a movie or TV show, and more. It also comes with a lost remote finder in case you misplace it. The TV includes three HDMI ports, one of which can be used as an eArc port for connecting a soundbar or speaker.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

