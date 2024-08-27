The new 1TB Samsung PRO Plus microSD card is already discounted down to $99.99

Just a few weeks ago, Samsung announced it was launching 1TB versions of its popular PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards, offering double the storage of the previous versions of those cards. Now, the 1TB Samsung PRO Plus card has already been deeply discounted from its announced launch price point.

At the moment, the 1TB Samsung PRO Plus microSD card is available for only $99.99 on Amazon. The company originally announced a price of $153.99 for the card, and the Amazon listing shows a $20 discount from its $119.99 MSRP.

Samsung says the new 1TB PRO Plus microSD card uses its eight-generation V-NAND memory, which allows it to pack in more storage space. Samsung also put in a 28 nm controller, which should allow it to use less energy while reading data.

The card has been rated with the UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), Video Speed Class 30 (V30) and App Performance Class A2. In short, users can transfer data at up to 180 MB per second for read speeds and 130 MB per second for write speeds.

The microSD card also comes with an SD card adapter, so you can use the higher storage capacity in devices like high-end digital cameras or some laptop and desktop PCs.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.