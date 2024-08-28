Check out these Amazon UK tech bargains all for under £20

If you are in the UK and looking for affordable deals, be sure to read on. We've found a bunch of products on Amazon at their lowest-ever price, and you can pick them up for under £20.

The first deal we've found is the Amazon Basics Micro SDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter. This SD card has a large 128 GB of storage and read speeds of up to 100 MB/s. Thanks to a limited-time 26% deal, it's available now for £7.89. It is also an Amazon Choice, meaning the price and reviews are great, and it's ready to ship now.

Next, we found the Lenovo GX30M39704 300 wired mouse. If you like ThinkPad laptops with their iconic "nipple," then the Lenovo GX30M39704 300 mouse may be for you. The scroll wheel on this thing is similar to TrackPoint on ThinkPad laptops.

The Lenovo GX30M39704 300 features 1,600 DPI, which gives it great sensitivity and cursor control, making it ideal for gaming and everyday use. Other features include a 3-button design with a clickable scroll wheel and a design that makes it usable by left and right-handed people. It's available for just £7.99.

If you're not a fan of wired mice or that iconic ThinkPad design, then the HP Z3700 Dual Wireless Mouse (Black, Silver) could be for you. Right now, it's discounted to just £16.39 thanks to a limited-time deal that lets you save 34%. This mouse can connect wirelessly to your computer via Bluetooth or, if your computer doesn't have that, a wireless dongle that plugs into a USB slot.

This slim mouse is comfortable to use and more portable. It features 1,600 DPI for better accuracy, and it also has Blue LED technology that lets you use it on many surfaces.

Hopefully, you found something here that you like. If you have any specific product categories you'd like to see featured in these bargain round-ups, let us know in the comments.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.