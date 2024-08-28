WhatsApp testing Passkeys feature to make accessing your encrypted backups much easier

WhatsApp has been developing several features that we have reported in the recent past. Now, WhatsApp is testing another new feature for its Android app called "Passkeys" for encrypted backups.

The new passkey feature will allow users to access their encrypted backups more easily and securely. Passkeys will allow WhatsApp Android users to encrypt and unlock their backups using biometric methods, such as fingerprint or facial recognition.

This eliminates the need to enter a complex password to access the backup, which you previously needed to create to secure the backup. Currently, WhatsApp lets you protect your backup with a custom password or 64-digit encryption key. While a custom password is secure, it can be pretty hard to remember.

Image via WABetaInfo

Thanks to the new passkey feature, users will be able to use biometric authentication. This also reduces the chances of being locked out of your backups if you forget your backup's password.

According to WABetaInfo, the passkey will be securely stored in a password manager with an added layer of security.

WhatsApp passkey feature for backups is currently under development and was spotted in WhatsApp Android beta app version 2.24.18.13.

It hasn't been rolled out to the public yet and is available only to a limited set of beta testers via the Google Play Beta program, which is currently full for WhatsApp.

Recently, WhatsApp has been reported to be working on a new feature that will let users mark all unread chats as read in a single tap. The messaging platform is also testing AR effects and filters for video calls on iOS.

To limit spam messages, WhatsApp is also testing the option to allow users to set usernames along with an option to set PINs. Thanks to this feature, every time new users who have never messaged you want to message you, they will require your PIN to send you a message.