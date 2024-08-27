AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a lot of CPU power for just $171

Despite its age, the AM4 platform is still a compelling choice for gamers on tight budgets. Its motherboards do not lack any significant features, and processors continue declining in price. The Ryzen 7 5800X is now available for just $171, which is a new all-time low price and a 62% discount off its original MSRP.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is an eight-core, sixteen-thread processor for the AM4 socket. It works at up to 4.7GHz Max Boost clocks to achieve as much FPS as possible in modern games. If that is not enough and your cooling solution has some headroom, you can boost this chip beyond stock clocks for even better results. Speaking of which, make sure to buy a solid air cooler or AIO to keep the temps of this 105W TDP processor under control and within healthy limits.

Besides decent clocks and solid overclocking capabilities, the Ryzen 7 5800X boasts 36MB of cache, PCIe 4.0 support for the best compatibility with the latest GPUs and fast SSDs, and DDR4-3200 support. The latter means there is no need to buy new DDR5 RAM if you want to get a modern, powerful processor for less money (all Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 9000 processors are DDR5-only).

