Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor with built-in 4K camera now available at a 48% discount

Back in July 2023, Samsung announced the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 (S90PC model). The Samsung ViewFinity S9 is a flagship monitor featuring a 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution, allowing creative professionals to work on ultra-high-resolution content without needing to zoom in. This incredible Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor is now available at a huge 48% discount, bringing the price down to just $830.

The ViewFinity S9 delivers vivid and more saturated colors, thanks to 99% DCI-P3 color space support and 218 PPI (pixels per inch). Additionally, this monitor supports a brightness of 600 cd/m2, allowing users to work in challenging lighting environments. To better support creative professionals, the monitor is color-calibrated in the factory for incredible Delta E

Samsung also allows users to customize the ViewFinity S9’s screen for precise settings using the Smart Calibration feature available via smartphones. Users can use the SmartThings app to calibrate in basic mode for a quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma settings. To control color temperature, luminance, color space, and gamma settings, users can point their smartphone camera at the ViewFinity S9’s screen to calibrate.

When it comes to connectivity, the ViewFinity S9 comes with Thunderbolt 4, mini DisplayPort inputs, and USB-C. The Thunderbolt 4 port can be used to charge devices with up to 90W of power and transfer data reliably at speeds up to 40 Gbps.

The ViewFinity S9 monitor also comes with a built-in 4K SlimFit camera that can easily connect via a pogo pin. Thanks to the height-adjustable stand and tilt support, users can adjust this monitor based on their preference. Also, the screen can be rotated 90 degrees for a portrait viewing experience.

You can order the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor for $830 using the link below:

