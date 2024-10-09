WhatsApp testing web search for shared images

WhatsApp is currently developing a bunch of new features that are expected to roll out via future updates. WhatsApp has been spotted working on a feature that allows iOS and Android users to choose among 22 chat themes.

The messaging platform is also testing a notifications feature for group chats that will notify users only when they receive a reply or mention. Now, another new feature is in the pipeline that aims to offer WhatsApp users the option to check the authenticity of images they receive on the platform.

Reportedly, WhatsApp is developing a feature that lets users search images on the web. Upon opening a received image, tapping on the three-dot button on the top-right corner will show a new option called "Search on web."

image via WABetaInfo

Using this feature, users will be able to check the authenticity of images, determining whether the image is original or created using AI, among other things. This will also help users identify misleading or fake content. When a user searches for an image on the web, it gets uploaded to Google, which then, through its algorithm, compares similar images or sources to quickly get information.

WhatsApp ensures privacy by not storing or processing these images. Even though the pictures are sent to Google for searching, they remain private and secure. This feature can be used on any image sent to a user by a friend or received in a forwarded message.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature to test the authenticity of links in frequently forwarded messages. Similar to the link search feature, the image search feature will be entirely optional. WABetaInfo notes that "users will have full control over whether they want to initiate a search or not, ensuring that no data is shared without their explicit action."

For now, the feature is under development and isn't available to even beta users. It could arrive in a future update alongside the link search feature.