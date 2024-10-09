OBS Studio 31 removes NVENC support for some older Nvidia graphics cards

OBS Studio 31.0 Beta 1 is now available for download, and if you have an older (legitimately old) Nvidia graphics card, you will not like the changelog. With the latest release, OBS Studio no longer supports NVENC on Nvidia graphics cards based on the Kepler architecture, which served as the launch platform for the first generation of Nvidia Encoder.

Starting with OBS Studio 31.0.0 Beta 1, using Nvidia Encoder requires a graphics card based on the Maxwell architecture and newer. In other words, you need a GTX 900 Series graphics card or newer. GTX 600 and 700 Series are no longer supported, except for the GTX 750 and 750 Ti, which are Maxwell-based.

Besides dropping support for the 11-year-old Nvidia architecture, OBS Studio 31.0 Beta introduces several new features and plenty of small changes:

Added NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur [pkviet]

Added preview scrollbars and zoom/scale indicator [cg2121/Warchamp7]

Added v210 format support for AJA device capture [paulh-aja]

Added Amazon IVS service integration [palana]

Added QSV AV1 Screen Content Coding [thyintel]

Enabled first-party YouTube Chat features [msuman-google]

You can find the complete changelog and download links on GitHub.

Another thing worth noting is that if you have a computer with an Nvidia graphics card, make sure you are on driver 551.76 or newer before installing the latest OBS Studio release. This driver was released in March and does not support Nvidia's Kepler-based graphics cards. As of right now, Nvidia provides mainstream driver support for Maxwell-based graphics cards and newer.

For those unfamiliar, OBS Studio is a free, open-source app that lets you capture, record, and stream video. It works on Windows, macOS, and Linux, which makes it a go-to app choice for many content creators regardless of their platform choice.

Via VideoCardz