Save 37% on just-launched Office 2024, now available for $94.99

Earlier this month, Microsoft launched Office 2024, its latest suite of productivity apps that does not require monthly or yearly subscription. Office 2024 launched for the starting price of $149.99 (Home edition), but right now, you can save a massive 37% and get the latest Office version for just $94.99 on Amazon.

Unlike Microsoft 365, which requires a monthly or yearly subscription, Office 2024 is a one-time purchase, a great option for those who do not want to switch to subscriptions. For $94.99, you get access to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote (Publisher has been discontinued and is not included in Office 2024). OneDrive storage is not included in the offer—it is a perk of the Microsoft 365 subscription.

Key changes in Office 2024 include a reworked user interface, better file compatibility, new accessibility features, new functions in Excel, updated drawing tools in OneNote, closed-caption support in PowerPoint, and more.

Note that you can use Office Home 2024 on one Windows computer or Mac. Supported systems include Windows 10, Windows 11, and the three latest versions of macOS: Sequoia, Sonoma, and Ventura. To make everything work, you will also need an active Internet connection and a Microsoft Account.

Microsoft Office Home 2024 - $94.99 | 37% or $55 off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.