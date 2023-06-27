Check out ADATA's internal SSD drives with some special digital coupons on Amazon

If you are looking for some extra PC onboard storage, there isn't a better time to purchase some high-performance internal Gen4 PCIe SDDs. Right now, ADATA has a number of its internal SSDs on sale at Amazon for special prices with a new digital coupon.

The ADATA Legend 960 is available right now on Amazon at 1TB and 4TB models with a special 5 percent digital coupon that will knock down their already affordable prices down to even lower levels. The price of the 1TB version, after the coupon, is $74.09, while the 4TB model's price is cut to $303.99 after the coupon is active.

The ADATA Legend 960 has sequential read speeds up to 7,400 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,800 MB/s. It's backed by a 5-year warranty and also supports the company's ADATA SSD Toolbox so users can monitor the SSD's overall health to prevent issues.

You can also use the 5% digital coupon on other ADATA internal SSDs on sale at Amazon as listed below:

