Microsoft is trying to fix yet another outage that has affected Outlook web users

Many people who use Microsoft's Outlook web client have been experiencing issues for the past several hours. The Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account confirmed earlier this morning that it was "investigating an Outlook for the web access issue".

Previously, Microsoft said this issue was confined to North America, but a follow up Twitter post confirmed the issue with Outlook on the web was more widespread than first thought.

We're continuing to investigate the issue causing impact to Outlook for the web. After further investigation, the issue is more widespread than North America. Please refer to the Service Health Dashboard in the admin center under EX610644 for more details. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 27, 2023

The company did try to issue a build change to fix the issue, but the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account later admitted that this change "did not recover service as expected."

Later this afternoon, Microsoft announced it had deployed another fix to deal with the Outlook outage issue. The latest update from the Twitter status page indicates that the "fix has reached over half of the affected infrastructure, and we're seeing a significant decrease in failure rates." Replies to this message from customers also indicate that the Outlook web fix has been successful for them as well.

The fix has reached over half of the affected infrastructure, and we're seeing a significant decrease in failure rates. Additional information can be found in the admin center under EX610644. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 27, 2023

There's no word on what caused this latest extended outage for one of the company's Microsoft 365 services. Earlier in June, there was a major extended outage that affected nearly all of its Microsoft 365 services. The company later admitted that it was due to a denial of service (DDoS) attack.